TinCaps Game Information: June 20 at South Bend (Cubs)

June 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-33) @ South Bend Cubs (29-33)

Tuesday, June 20 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Four Winds Field | South Bend, IN

RHP Jared Kollar vs. RHP Luis Devers

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME & SERIES: The TinCaps beat the Dayton Dragons, 2-1. On Father's Day, it was a dad starting and earning the win, Jairo Iriarte, who threw 6 innings of 1-run ball. After 2 scoreless innings by Nick Thwaits, it was another dad, Keegan Collett, who saved it. The 'Caps scored the game's first run in the 4th inning as Brandon Valenzuela belted an RBI double. Fort Wayne broke a 1-1 tie in the 6th as Juan Zabala delivered a sacrifice fly... The TinCaps and Dragons split the 6-game set.

5,000,000 FANS: With a sellout crowd of 7,440 fans at Parkview Field Friday night, the TinCaps welcomed their 5 millionth fan since the ballpark opened in 2009. Wes Knuth, along with his wife and 3 kids, were treated to a VIP experience as the lucky milestone fans.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,696 fans per game so far this year across 33 openings, including sellouts in back-to-back games last weekend and 5 overall for the season. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 9 of their last 13 games. The 'Caps are 3-0-2 in their last 5 series, and 4-1-2 since the start of May.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +14 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 33-30 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.38). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.81 ERA, 2nd highest.

STREAKS: Jakob Marsee has reached base 14 games in a row. Juan Zabala has reached in 13 straight and Brandon Valenzuela is on an 11-gamer.

JACKSON MERRILL: Since May 5, 4th in the MWL in average (.313)... For season, ranks 6th in R (36)... 6th lowest K% (12%) and 10th lowest SwStr% (6.4%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 63 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (48), 2nd in walks (47; 17% BB%), 4th lowest SwStr% (6%), 5th in SB (20) and BB/K (0.96), and 8th in OBP (.385).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in H (60), 8th in 2B (13) and 8th in RBIs (34).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in HR (11)... 2nd in G (62), RBIs (44), TB (105), and R (41).. 3rd in BB (43; 15% BB%) and ISO (.220)... 4th in SLG (.482)... 5th in wRC+ (146) and OPS (.878), 7th in H (57) and 8th in 2B (13)... 6th in BB/K (0.9), and wOBA (.395).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 23 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .865 OPS would rank 5th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809). He was called up to San Antonio after playing in 72 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 130 or more plate appearances, ranks 7th in wRC+ (150) and OPS (.869), and 9th in AVG (.289) and SLG (.482).

JUSTIN FARMER: In June, 16 G, slashing .309 / .415 / .473 (.888 OPS) with 2 HR, 20 RBIs and 11 SB - top 15 in MWL in AVG, OBP & OPS. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

POWER PERSPECTIVE: As a team, the TinCaps are on pace to hit 110 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 117 homers.

