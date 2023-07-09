TinCaps Game Information: July 9 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-4, 42-38) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (6-8, 38-41)

Sunday, July 9 | 1:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Cristhian Tortosa

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

GAME OF THE DAY: This matchup is the "Game of the Day" in Minor League Baseball and available to watch for free on not only the Bally Live app, but also the MLB app, MLB.com/Pipeline, Padres.com, Tigers.com, and MiLB.com. West Michigan's Jace Jung is ranked by MLB.com as the 2nd best Detroit prospect, 3rd among all second basemen in the sport, and 61st overall.

LAST NIGHT: Robby Snelling struck out 5 over 5.2 innings of 1-run ball, but Fort Wayne fell short, 3-1, against West Michigan in front of a strong crowd of 6,448 fans.

BREAK: All MLB and MiLB teams are off Monday-Thursday. The MLB Draft begins tonight at 7 with the first 70 picks. The Padres have the 25th pick. The Tigers have picks 3, 37, and 45. Rounds 3-10 of the draft take place tomorrow and 11-20 on Tuesday... The Home Run Derby is tomorrow night at 8. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night at 8.

FIRST PLACE: At 10-4, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings. They're a game ahead of Great Lakes (LAD), but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. The next closest team is Dayton (CIN), which trails Fort Wayne by 3 games.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps had a 6-game winning streak end Saturday... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since June 24-28, 2018... The 'Caps have won 9 of their last 12... and are 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 32-16 since May 14.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +46 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 45-35 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are tied for 1st in the MWL in home runs with 75. They're on pace to hit 125 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 133 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (40) out of 30 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.24). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.66 ERA, 3rd highest.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,885 fans per game so far this year across 39 openings, including 7 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 11 on Top 100 list)... played in the Futures Game on Saturday.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 80 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (63), 2nd in walks (59; 18% BB%), 3rd in SB (28) and 4th in OBP (.391)... 2nd best BB/K (1.1) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in G (79) and RBIs (56), 3rd in R (49), 4th in HR (12), TB (129), BB (48; 15% BB%), 6th in OPS (.824), BB/K (0.8), H (76) and wRC+ (135), 9th in XBH (28) and 10th in SLG (.454)... He's on pace to hit 20 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .824 OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in TB (134), 3rd in RBIs (54) and H (77), 4th in HR (12), XBH (31) and G (76), and 9th in AVG (.279)... Against LHP, batting a league-best .423 with a 1.234 OPS (2nd) as he's hit 5 doubles and 4 homers... On a 6-game hitting streak, with an extra-base hit in 3 straight... has also gone 24 consecutive games without an error.

