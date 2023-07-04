TinCaps Game Information: July 4 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-3, 38-37) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (5-4, 37-37)

Tuesday, July 4 | 6:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Williander Moreno

LAST GAME & SERIES: The TinCaps trailed at Lake County, 7-6, in the top of the 9th inning and were down to their last out, but thanks to an error that allowed them to tie the game, and then a Marcos Castañon 3-run homer, they won, 10-7... Fort Wayne took 4 of 6 in the series, just as the team did the week prior at South Bend.

BIG CROWDS ON THE 4TH: The 5 largest crowds in Parkview Field's history have all come on the 4th of July, including a record of 9,508 in 2019 against Lake County... The TinCaps hosted a crowd of 8,350 last Independence Day. A similarly-sized gathering is expected tonight.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,696 fans per game so far this year across 33 openings, including 5 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps are 9-4 over their last games and 5-0-2 in their last 7 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 27-15 since May 14... The TinCaps are above .500 for the first time since entering May 3 last year at 11-10... Fort Wayne last had an overall winning record this late in the season when entering July 7, 2018, with a 43-42 mark.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +36 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 41-34 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... Fort Wayne is 13-19 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs this season.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in home runs with 71. They're on pace to hit 124 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 132 homers... The 'Caps homered 23 times in 12 games at Lake County this year. Fort Wayne has 23 homers in 36 home games... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (37) out of 60 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.33). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.72 ERA, 3rd highest.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 11 on Top 100 list)... Selected for the MLB All-Star Futures Game... Since May 5, over 46 games, 5th in the MWL in average (.303)... For year, ranks 3rd in R (47), 5th in H (72), 6th lowest K% (12%), and 9th in HR (10).

JAKOB MARSEE: 22nd birthday Wednesday... Only player in the MWL to appear in all 75 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (61), 2nd in walks (57; 18% BB%) and OBP (.396), 3rd in SB (27)... 2nd best BB/K (1.1) and 4th lowest SwStr% (5%)... 9th in wRC+ (131).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in HR (12), G (73) and R (48), 3rd in RBIs (51), 4th in BB (48; 15% BB%), SLG (.464), and wRC+ (139), 5th in OPS (.839) and BB/K (0.9), 7thin H (70), and 9th in OBP (.375).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 21 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .839 OPS would rank 6thhighest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910), Rymer Liriano (2011, .882), and Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 4th in RBIs (49), 5th in H (72), 6th in G (71) and HR (11), 9th in SLG (.451), and 10th in R (41).

NEW GUYS: Albert Fabian was leading the Single-A Cal League with 58 RBIs and 31 XBH... 2nd in 2B (18), 4th in HR (12) and 6th in SLG (.504)... Graham Pauley ranked 2nd in OBP (.422) and 3B (5), 3rd in H (71) and R (50), 6th in BB (40), 8th in TB (107), 9th in OPS (.887) and 10th in AVG (.309).

SCOUTING REPORT: The Whitecaps have had the most veteran lineup and pitching staff in the MWL this season by age. Offensively, they lead the league in OPS (.752), SLG (.409), AVG (.255) and doubles (138), while ranking 2nd in HR (70) and OBP (.343). They've struck out the 2nd fewest times. They've stolen just 23 bases (12 fewer than anyone else in MiLB)... Their 3.95 ERA ranks 6th, while their 2.6 K/BB ranks 3rd. Their catchers have only thrown out 18% of attempted base-stealers, the 2nd lowest rate in the league. Jace Jung leads the league in HR (13).

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Is celebrated in Venezuela (where both of tonight's starting pitchers are from) tomorrow. Venezuela was the first South American country to declare independence from Spain in 1811.

