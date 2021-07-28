TinCaps Game Information: July 28 at Lansing

Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-39) at Lansing Lugnuts (34-39)







Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-39) at Lansing Lugnuts (34-39)

Wednesday, July 28 (7:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Mich. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 32 of 60 | Game 74 of 120

RHP Anderson Espinoza (5.61 ERA) vs. RHP Shohei Tomioka (3.20 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Jack McMullen & Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts, 3-1, in the series opener on Tuesday night. TinCaps starter Danny Denz turned in the best outing of his professional career, going 5.0 IP with 2 H, 0 ER, and 6 Ks. Tirso Ornelas gave the TinCaps all the run production they needed with one swing, belting a go-ahead 3-run HR to right field in the top of the 8th. LHP Ramon Perez collected the final 6 outs for his 2nd save of the year.

ESPY DAY: TinCaps starter Anderson Espinoza toes the rubber tonight. Though he did struggle in his first appearance against the Lugnuts this year (0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER) on May 21, the Padres No. 10 Prospect (MLB.com) struck out 6 and fired a season-high 69 pitches his last time out against Dayton.

ON THE MOVE: On Monday the Padres traded TinCaps reliever Michell Miliano, along with former TinCaps infielder Tucupita Marcano (2019) and outfielder Jack Suwinski (2017-18) to the Pirates for All-Star Adam Frazier. In the Pittsburgh organization, Miliano has been assigned to High-A Greensboro, while Marcano is back in the Hoosier State with Triple-A Indianapolis, and Suwinski is with Double-A Altoona.

PULL UP A (COMFY) CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game at Parkview Field this year has been about 3 hours, 17 minutes. That's the longest in High-A Central. Lansing's home games are next on the list at roughly 3 hours, 15 minutes.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging more than 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.9%. The Padres rank 3rd (10.2%).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 141. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas also leads the league in doubles with 23. Ornelas is also top 10 in contact rate, making contact on about 92% of the pitches he swings at.

CATCHING ON: Jonny Homza leads qualifying HAC catchers in Plate Appearances (260), H (54), 2B (14), OPS (.780), BABIP (.358), and wRC+ (119).

WALK & RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (25). He's also 8th in walk rate (14.1%) and 9th in walks drawn (38).

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 6th in HAC in RBIs (46) and 9th in home runs (12).

JUSTIN TIME: Infielder Justin Lopez ranks 6th in the HAC in doubles (16). In 21 July games, he has a .804 OPS with 6 doubles, a triple, and 3 homers, as well as 13 RBIs. (Lopez had a .575 OPS in May and .751 mark in June.)

WELCOME TO THE FORT: Sunday's game marked the TinCaps debut for Zack Mathis, who was added from Triple-A El Paso. Mathis, a non-drafted free agent signing out of LSU in 2020, belted a 2-run HR in his first game as a TinCap, and collected a multi-hit game last night in his second.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-6 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 6-7 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings. 4 of the 'Caps last 5 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

260 TO TOKYO: 3 former Fort Wayne players are set to compete in the Olympics. Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, who pitched for the Wizards in 2001, is representing Mexico, while Diego Gorís, a TinCaps infielder in 2013, is playing for the Dominican Republic. Big league veteran Tim Federowicz spent a week at Parkview Field in 2015 on a rehab assignment. He's a catcher for Team USA. The opening round started last night, with Japan beating Gorís and the D.R. 4-3... 2 Northeast Indiana natives are also in the Olympics: Rachel Dincoff (discus; USA) and Andrea Filler (softball; Italy).

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

High-A Central League Stories from July 28, 2021

