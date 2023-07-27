TinCaps Game Information: July 27 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-10, 47-44) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (11-14, 43-47)

Thursday, July 27 | 5:35 p.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI | Games 26-27 of 66, 92-93 of 132

Game 2: RHP Edwuin Bencomo vs. RHP Troy Melton (No. 16 Tigers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps and Whitecaps were tied, 1-1, through 2 innings when rain forced a delay and eventually a suspension.

FIRST PLACE: At 15-10, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, a game ahead of Great Lakes (LAD). However, since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. Dayton (CIN) is 2 games back. The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After beginning the season 10-22, the TinCaps are 37-22 since May 14... Prior to the All-Star Break, Fort Wayne went 6-0-2 over an 8-series span... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +34 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 49-42 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 88. They're on pace to hit 128 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 135 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (46) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.17). Their relievers are tied for the worst bullpen ERA at 4.98... West Michigan has the 4th worst bullpen ERA (4.61).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,114 fans per game so far this year across 46 openings, including 9 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Last week, Parkview Field welcomed 40,438 fans through the gates during a 6-game homestand, which turned out to be the best-attended homestand this decade. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in High-A to appear in all 91 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in MWL in runs (71) and 2nd in walks (69; 18% BB%) and SB (33), 4th in OBP (.395)... 2nd best BB/K (1.0) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%)... hitting .301 since June 9 (10th in MWL).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (65), HR (15) and TB (148), while ranking 2nd in G (90), R (57) and H (88), 3rd in wRC+ (141), 4th in BB (58; 14% BB%), OPS (.855) and SLG (.475), 7th in BB/K (0.8) and 8th in OBP (.380)... On pace to hit 22 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9 (37 G), slashing .315 / .413 / .504 (.917 OPS). In the MWL in that span, that ranks 5th / 7th / 8th / 7th.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Hit 4 HR in 62 G with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Has 6 HR in 21 G here.

STREAKS: Nathan Martorella has reached base in 11 consecutive games (6 straight with a hit). Graham Pauley has reached in 8 in a row.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... Left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf made his big league debut Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers. Wolf pitched in 23 games (22 starts) for the TinCaps just last year.

