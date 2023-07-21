TinCaps Game Information: July 21 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-8, 45-42) vs. Lake County Captains (9-12, 40-46)

Friday, July 21 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 22 of 66, 88 of 132

LHP Austin Krob vs. LHP Rodney Boone

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps hosted an energetic crowd of 7,309 fans on Thursday, but Lake County spoiled the party with an 11-2 win following a 31-minute rain delay.

'90s NIGHT: The TinCaps are wearing throwback Fort Wayne Wizards jerseys and hats tonight. The franchise was established as the Wizards in 1993. The club rebranded as the TinCaps in 2009... From the Wizards era, the players with the most accomplished MLB careers have been Torii Hunter (1994), Jake Peavy (2000), Corey Kluber (2008), Chase Headley (2005), Corey Koskie (1995), A.J. Pierzynski (1995-96), David Freese (2006), Joakim Soria (2006), Michael Cuddyer (1998), LaTroy Hawkins (1993), and Matt Lawton (1993). Fort Wayne was a Twins affiliate from 1993-98.

FIRST PLACE: At 13-8, the TinCaps are tied for first in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings with Great Lakes (LAD), but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. West Michigan (DET) is 3 games back. The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps are 13-7 over their last 20 games, and prior to last weekend, were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 35-20 since May 14... The TinCaps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +39 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 47-40 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 85. They're on pace to hit 129 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 137 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (45) out of 30 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.25). Their relievers have a 4.99 ERA, 2nd highest... Lake County has the worst bullpen ERA (5.15).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,971 fans per game so far this year across 43 openings, including 7 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 21 Double-A teams and 6 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 87 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (71) and 2nd in walks (66; 18% BB%), OBP (.402) and SB (33)... 2nd best BB/K (0.9) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%)... 6th in wRC+ (135)... had a 10-game on-base streak end Thursday... hitting .325 since June 9 (5th in MWL).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (64) and tied for the most home runs (14), while ranking 2nd in G (86), R (54) and TB (144), 3rd in BB (56; 14% BB%) and OPS (.848), 4thin SLG (.471) and H (83), 5th in wRC+ (139), and 8th in BB/K (0.8) and OBP (.377)... On pace to hit 21 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

LUCAS DUNN: Had reached base 3+ times in 3 consecutive games prior to Thursday... Since June 9, slashing .333 / .433 / .518 (.951 OPS). In the MWL in that span, that ranks 3rd / 5th / 10th / 7th.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Had homered in 3 consecutive games prior to Thursday. The franchise record for consecutive games with a HR is 5 (Nick Hundley - 2006). The last to homer in 4 in a row was Jonathan Peña - 2016 and Sam Carter - 2007... Hit 4 HR in 62 G with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Now has 6 HR in 18 G here.

SCOUTING REPORT: The Captains have the youngest lineup in the league this year (average age: 21.5; league average is 22.3). Lake County ranks last in SLG (.346). They're 3rd in walks drawn. Captains pitchers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.88) and are tied for the highest BB/9 (4.7). They've allowed 98 HR, which is 26 more than anyone else... The TinCaps hit 23 HR in 12 G @ LC... Defensively, they have the worst fielding percentage... Rodney Boone has started 3 games against the TinCaps this season, spanning 9 innings with 8 runs allowed (all earned) on 10 hits and 7 walks with 11 strikeouts. Jackson Merrill hit 2 homers off him.

