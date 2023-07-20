TinCaps Game Information: July 20 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-7, 45-41) vs. Lake County Captains (8-12, 39-46)

Thursday, July 20 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 21 of 66, 87 of 132

RHP Henry Henry vs. LHP Steve Hajjar

TV: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Online Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps crushed the Captains in a midweek matinee, 11-3.

FIRST PLACE: At 13-7, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, a game ahead of Great Lakes (LAD), but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. Dayton (CIN) and West Michigan (DET) are 4 games back. The regular season ends on Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps are 12-6 over their last 18 games, and prior to last weekend, were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 35-19 since May 14... The TinCaps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +48 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 48-38 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 85. They're on pace to hit 130 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 138 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (44) out of 30 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.25). Their relievers have a 4.82 ERA, 2nd highest... Lake County has the worst bullpen ERA (5.16).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,915 fans per game so far this year across 42 openings, including 7 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 20 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 86 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (71) and walks (66; 18% BB%) and 2nd in OBP (.407) and SB (33)... 2nd best BB/K (0.9) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%)... 6th in wRC+ (138)... 9th in OPS (.814)... has reached base in 10 straight games... hitting .339 since June 9 (3rd in MWL).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (64) and tied for the most home runs (14), while ranking 2nd in G (85), R (54) and TB (143), 3rd in BB (55; 14% BB%) and SLG (.472), 4thin OPS (.848) and wRC+ (139), 5th in H (82), 7th in BB/K (0.8), and 9th in OBP (.376)... On pace to hit 22 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

LUCAS DUNN: Has reached base 3+ times in 3 consecutive games... Since June 3 (37 G), slashing .323 / .421 / .492 (.913 OPS). In the MWL in that span, that ranks 5th / 5th / 9th / 6th.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Has homered in 3 consecutive games. The franchise record for consecutive games with a HR is 5 (Nick Hundley - 2006). The last to homer in 4 in a row was Jonathan Peña - 2016 and Sam Carter - 2007... Hit 4 HR in 62 G with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Now has 6 HR in 17 G here.

SCOUTING REPORT: The Captains have the youngest lineup in the league this year (average age: 21.5; league average is 22.3). Lake County ranks last in SLG (.346). They're 3rd in walks drawn. Captains pitchers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.88) and are tied for the highest BB/9 (4.7). They've allowed 98 HR, which is 26 more than anyone else... The TinCaps hit 23 HR in 12 G @ LC... Defensively, they have the worst fielding percentage... Hajjar started against the TinCaps on July 1; went 4 innings allowing 3 runs on 4 hits and 4 walks while striking out 2.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 215 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 56 so far this year. The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... Outfielder Taylor Kohlwey (2016) was called up by the Padres on Tuesday.

FIRST PITCH: 88-year-old Phyllis Sorg, a resident at Lutheran Life Villages, is fulfilling a lifelong dream by throwing out tonight's ceremonial first pitch.

