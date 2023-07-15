TinCaps Game Information: July 15 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

July 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-5, 43-39) @ Great Lakes Loons (10-6, 55-26)

Saturday, July 15 | 7:05 p.m. | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 83 of 132

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Maddux Bruns

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Central Michigan alum Jakob Marsee went 3-for-4 with a walk, including a solo homer, an RBI single, and a stolen base, but the Loons scored twice in the bottom of the 9th to win, 3-2.

FIRST PLACE: At 11-4, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings. They're 1 game ahead of Great Lakes (LAD), but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. The next closest team is Dayton (CIN), which trails Fort Wayne by 3 games.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps had a 6-game winning streak end last Saturday... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since June 2018... The 'Caps have won 10 of their last 14... and are 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 33-17 since May 14.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +46 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 46-36 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 78. They're on pace to hit 125 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 133 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (40) out of 30 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.19). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.68 ERA, 3rd highest.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,871 fans per game so far this year across 40 openings, including 7 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 20 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 82 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (66), 2nd in walks (61; 17% BB%) and OBP (.399) and 3rd in SB (29)... 2nd best BB/K (0.98) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%)... 7th in wRC+ (134).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in G (81), HR (13), RBIs (59), and R (50), 3rd in TB (136), 4th in H (79), 5th in BB (48; 14% BB%) and OPS (.831), and wRC+ (135), 6th in SLG (.463) and 9th in BB/K (0.7)... On pace to hit 21 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 7th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

ROSTER MOVES: On Friday the Padres promoted their No. 1 prospect, Jackson Merrill, to Double-A San Antonio, along with RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11), RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24), and INF Marcos Castañon (FanGraphs No. 27).

DEARLY DEPARTED FROM THE LINEUP: JACKSON MERRILL was MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 10 on Top 100 list)... played in the Futures Game last Saturday... Since May 5, was leading the league in average (.313). For the year, 2nd in R (50), 5th in H (78), 6th in TB (124), and 9th in AVG (.280)... 6th lowest K% (12%)... MARCOS CASTAÑON was the Midwest League Player of the Week... In the MWL, ranked 1st in SLG (.491) and TB (142), 2nd in HR (13), RBIs (58), H (83) and XBH (33), 3rd in OPS (.843), 4th in 2B (20), 5th in AVG (.287) and 7th in G (77)... 5th in wRC+ (136).

NEW GUYS: At time of promotion from Single-A Lake Elsinore on June 27, Albert Fabian was leading the California League with 58 RBIs and 31 XBH. He also ranked 2nd in 2B (18), 4th in HR (12) and 6th in SLG (.504)... Graham Pauley ranked 2nd in OBP (.422) and 3B (5), 3rd in H (71) and R (50), 6th in BB (40), 8th in TB (107), 9th in OPS (.887) and 10th in AVG (.309).

