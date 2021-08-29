TinCaps Game Information: August 29 vs. Dayton

August 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (49-52) vs. Dayton Dragons (52-49)

Sunday, Aug. 29 (1:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 54 of 60 | Game 102 of 120

RHP Carlos Guarate (7.76 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Spiers (4.04 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Dragons, 8-2. After falling behind 1-0 in the first, Fort Wayne put up 4 in the fourth, 2 in the fifth, and Justin Lopez added a 2-run homer in the seventh. Dayton's only other run came in the top of the seventh.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 6 of their last 8 games. With a win today, Fort Wayne would claim the series. The 'Caps are already assured of at least a split. The TinCaps haven't lost a series since the first week of July.

PROSPECTS PROMOTED: On Saturday, the Padres added the following top prospects to Fort Wayne's roster from the Low-A Lake Elsinore Storm - 20-year-old outfielder Robert Hassell (MLB.com's No. 3 Padres prospect and No. 47 in all of baseball), 19-year-old infielder Euribiel Angeles (No. 13), and 20-year-old catcher Brandon Valenzuela (No. 19)... Meanwhile, first baseman Yorman Rodriguez was transferred to Triple-A El Paso, catcher Tyler Malone to Lake Elsinore, and lefty reliever Mason Feole went on the 7-Day Injured List.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 47 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.50, as the team has gone 26-21. Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25, and had a 23-31 record. In this time, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 21.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: This is the final fifth of the High-A Central schedule. The regular season ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team HAC will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 67-33. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 56-45. The TinCaps are 7 back of the Kernels with 19 games remaining. In the East Division, for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 5 back of both Lake County and Great Lakes (54-47).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 189. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 30, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 9th with 20. Ornelas also has the 6th highest contact rate in the league at about 92%.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.7%). The Padres rank 2nd (10%).

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Infielder Justin Lopez got off to a slow start in August, but over his last 12 games since the 13th, he's hit .364 with a .404 OBP and .927 OPS. Lopez has 4 doubles (1 should've been a HR), 1 HR, and 11 RBIs in the stretch.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 4th in the HAC in stolen bases (33).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 13-8 in games decided by 1 run, and 9-12 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-2 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 53 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

NL WILD CARD RACE: Fort Wayne's parent club, the Padres, trail Dayton's parent club, the Reds, by 2 games for the second NL wild card.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.