TinCaps Game Information: August 28 at Great Lakes

August 28, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-32, 47-71) @ Great Lakes Loons (32-21, 72-47)

Sunday, Aug. 28 (1:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Road Game 60 of 66 | Game 120 of 131

RHP Garrett Hawkins (No. 17 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Ronan Kopp

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps 1-hit the Loons in an 8-0 victory. It was Fort Wayne's first 1-hitter since Aug. 4, 2019 (now Cleveland prospect Joey Cantillo tossed 8 no-hit innings). Jose Espada worked 6 innings with only a single allowed with 2 outs in the fifth, while Nick Thwaits followed with 3 perfect innings to save it. Espada walked 3 and struck out a career-high 10. Agustín Ruiz hit a 3-run homer in the top of the first that made it 4-0. This was Fort Wayne's 9th shutout victory of the year (tied 4th most in MWL).

WHAT'S AT STAKE: A win would give the TinCaps a split of this series, and mark back-to-back wins for the first time since Aug. 6-7 versus South Bend. The last time Fort Wayne won consecutive road games was July 23-26 at Dayton (twice) and Peoria (once), respectively.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... Infielder Eguy Rosario, who played in 50 games as a TinCap in 2017 at the age of 17, made his MLB Friday with the Padres... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: Manager Brian Esposito played in the 1991 Little League World Series, representing Staten Island, New York. He was little league teammates with Jason Marquis, who went on to become an MLB All-Star pitcher. They reached the U.S. title game and finished 3rd overall... Another teammate, Michael Cammarata, went on to become a New York City firefighter. He lost his life at the age of 22 on Sept. 11, 2001. His old jersey number (11) is now retired at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport.

JUSTIN FARMER: Leads Minor League Baseball lead in walks (100).

LUCAS DUNN: Walked 4 times Saturday night, tying a season-high for any TinCap this year and setting a personal career-high.

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached base safely in 17 of 18 games as a TinCap.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 14 (10 games), leads the team in most offensive categories, slashing .314 / .359 / .714 (1.073 OPS) with 3 HR and 9 RBIs.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (112), 5th in walks (68), and 9th in stolen bases (25).

ANTHONY VILAR: Has hit safely in 8 consecutive games... Over this span, slashing .440/.533/.520 (1.053 OPS) with 2 doubles. On Thursday, stole a base for first time in pro career.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS, 29%). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 58 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 36-20 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-50 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-15 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 28, 2022

TinCaps Game Information: August 28 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.