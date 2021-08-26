TinCaps Game Information: August 26 vs. Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (47-51) vs. Dayton Dragons (51-47)

Thursday, Aug. 26 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 51 of 60 | Game 99 of 120

RHP Connor Lehmann (5.24 ERA) vs. RHP JC Keys (5.01 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps had their 4-game win streak come to an end in a 4-3, 10-inning loss. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Tirso Ornelas hit a game-tying, 2-run double. But Fort Wayne finished 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 8 on base. TinCaps pitchers struck out 17.

BIG LEAGUE REHABBER: For just the 2nd time in TinCaps history, the Padres have assigned a big leaguer to rehab at Parkview Field. Righty reliever Trey Wingenter, who's coming back from Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to pitch 1 inning in relief tonight.

REHAB HISTORY: The only other player the Padres have assigned to rehab at Parkview Field was catcher Tim Federowicz in 2015. San Diego also previously sent David Eckstein (2010) and Everth Cabrera (2013) to rehab with the TinCaps on the road... Parkview Field is 2,181 miles from Petco Park and 1,866 miles from the Padres' facility in Arizona. Meanwhile, Low-A Lake Elsinore, Double-A San Antonio, and Triple-A El Paso are all closer.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Sunday @ West Michigan marked the 5th shutout victory for the TinCaps this season. Over their last 42 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.42, as the team has gone 23-19. Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record. In this time, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 18.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: We're in the final fifth of the Minor League Baseball schedule. The regular season ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team High-A Central will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 64-33. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 54-44. The TinCaps are 7 games back of the Kernels with 22 games remaining. In terms of the East Division, just for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 6 back of both the Great Lakes Loons (53-45).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 184. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 27, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 10th with 19. Ornelas also has the 6th highest contact rate in the league at about 92%.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Cedar Rapids in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.8%). The Padres rank 3rd (10%).

BIG MONTH FOR LITTLE: In 17 games in August, outfielder Grant Little has hit .266 with a .377 OBP. On Aug. 4 @ Great Lakes he broke the franchise single-game record for stolen bases with 5. On Aug. 20 @ West Michigan, he hit his first MiLB home run.

GIVIN BACK: Infielder Chris Givin is on an 8-game on-base streak. Since July 13, he's hit .306 with a .375 OBP and .736 OPS, driving in 6 runs.

HOT ROD: First baseman Yorman Rodriguez is on an 8-game hitting streak and 10-game on-base streak. Over the 10 games he's hit .341 with a .386 OBP and .972 OPS with 8 RBIs.

GO JONNY GO: DH Jonny Homza has reached safely in 4 consecutive games.

MORE VERSATILITY: Luis Almanzar is in left field again tonight, his 4th consecutive start in the outfield. Almanzar played right field Friday @ West Michigan and left on Saturday. He also played LF 5 times in 2019 in the rookie-level Arizona League.

MALONE NOT ALONE: Catcher Tyler Malone, who's reached base safely in 17 of his 19 games as a TinCap, has his dad, Todd, visiting from California. Todd was a 4th round pick of the Yankees in 1988. He pitched at the High-A level for the Fort Lauderdale Yankees and Prince Williams Cannons, and San Bernardino Spirit from 1990-93.

SKENDER BENDER: Infielder Ethan Skender has reached safely in 18 consecutive starts. Since July 23, he's hit .333 with a .481 OBP and .960 OPS (5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBIs).

RIPPIN' IT: Infielder Ripken Reyes has hit safely in his first 4 games since joining the TinCaps last week.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (32).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 13-8 in games decided by 1 run, and 8-10 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-2 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

