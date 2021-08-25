TinCaps Game Information: August 25 vs. Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (47-50) vs. Dayton Dragons (50-47)

Wednesday, Aug. 25 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 50 of 60 | Game 98 of 120

LHP Danny Denz (1.82 ERA) vs. RHP Lyon Richardson (5.16 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps won their 4th in a row, beating the Dragons, 10-4. Fort Wayne not only had 10 hits (9 singles), but also drew 10 walks and 2 batters were hit by pitches. On top of that, Dayton committed 3 errors. With a run in the third and four in the fourth, the TinCaps built a 5-0 lead. While the Dragons scored 3 in the fifth, the 'Caps answered with 2 in the bottom half and 3 more in the seventh. Half of Fort Wayne's runs were driven in with 2 outs.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 4 consecutive games, matching their longest winning streak of the season. Fort Wayne also won 4 in a row from July 10-14 (vs. LC, @ WM) and June 20-24 (@ DAY, @ SB).

PITCHING IMPROVING: Sunday @ West Michigan marked the 5th shutout victory for the TinCaps this season. During its 4-game win streak, Fort Wayne has allowed a total of 6 runs. Over their last 41 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.44, as the team has gone 23-18. Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record. In this time, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 18.

HEAT RELIEF: The Padres have added some firepower to the TinCaps' bullpen. Over the weekend, San Diego called up rookie Kevin Kopps from their Arizona Complex League team. Kopps was the top performer in college baseball in the spring at Arkansas. His accolades included earning USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award (top amateur in the nation), the Dick Howser Trophy (college baseball's "Heisman"), All-American, and more. While Kopps' best pitch is said to be a mid-80s cutter, Fort Wayne now also has Chase Walter, a 6-foot-7 righty whose fastball has been clocked in the high 90s. For Low-A West pitchers who've logged at least 27 innings this season, Walter had the highest K% (41%) and K/9 (16). Baseball America has ranked Kopps as San Diego's 13th best prospect and FanGraphs has rated Walters 31st in their system.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: We're in the final fifth of the Minor League Baseball schedule. The regular season ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team High-A Central will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 63-32. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 53-43. The TinCaps are 6.5 games back of the Kernels with 23 games remaining. In terms of the East Division, just for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 5 back of both the Lake County Captains (52-45) and Great Lakes Loons (52-45).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 182. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 26, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 10th with 19. Ornelas also has the 6th highest contact rate in the league at about 92%.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Cedar Rapids in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.8%). The Padres rank 3rd (9.9%).

GIVIN BACK: Infielder Chris Givin is on a 7-game on-base streak. Since July 13, he's hit .344 with a .400 OBP and .806 OPS, driving in 6 runs.

HOT ROD: First baseman Yorman Rodriguez is on a 7-game hitting streak and 9-game on-base streak.

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Infielder Justin Lopez got off to a slow start in August, but over his last 9 games since the 13th, he's hit .382 with a .432 OBP and .903 OPS. Lopez has 3 doubles in the stretch (though 1 should have been ruled a home run).

MORE VERSATILITY: Luis Almanzar is in left field tonight, his 3rd consecutive start in the outfield. Almanzar played right field Friday @ West Michigan and left on Saturday. He also played LF 5 times in 2019 in the rookie-level Arizona League.

CATCH 'EM ALL: Adam Kerner leads High-A Central catchers in runners caught stealing with 25. He's done that in 47 starts behind the plate... Offensively, in 14 games this month, Kerner has hit .265 with 5 doubles, a homer, and 10 RBIs. From May-July he had 9 RBIs.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 4th in the HAC in stolen bases (32).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 13-7 in games decided by 1 run, and 8-10 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

