TinCaps Game Information: August 25 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-22, 60-56) @ Great Lakes Loons (23-27, 68-47)

Friday, Aug. 25 | 7:05 p.m. | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 51 of 66, 117 of 132

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Justin Wrobleski (No. 21 Dodgers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Audio: 1380TheFan.com

LAST GAME: Thanks to a pair of 2-run homers, the TinCaps beat Great Lakes, 6-3, on Wednesday... Thursday's game was postponed by rain, prompting a doubleheader Saturday evening.

ROSTER NOTES: The TinCaps have now had 26 different position players this season and 36 pitchers, for a total of 62 on the roster. (The franchise record for most players used in a season is 63, set in 2016 and equaled last year.) Catcher Colton Bender and infielder Carlos Luis are the only position players who've remained on the active roster all year. The only remaining Opening Day starters are infielder Nerwilian Cedeño (2B) and Luis (DH). Relievers Ethan Routzahn, and Adam Smith are the only pitchers who've remained active all season.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: After throwing 6 scoreless innings in Sunday's win, Victor Lizarraga earned the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week Award.

FARM SYSTEM RANKINGS: The latest Baseball America farm system rankings have the Padres at No. 7. MLB.com ranks them 9th and ESPN has San Diego at No. 10. (The Dodgers rank 2nd on the MLB.com list.)

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,245 fans per game so far this year across 58 openings, including 14 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 22 Double-A teams and 8 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 28-22, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by 1 game for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Great Lakes won the 1st half. There are 16 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10. West Michigan is @ Peoria this week and lost last night, 4-3.

HOT CAPS: Fort Wayne has won 5 of its last 7 games... after an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 50-34 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +38 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 62-54 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 119. They're on pace to hit 135 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (70) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 6th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.51). Their relievers have the 3rd highest ERA (4.82) in the MWL.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 14-game on-base streak ended Saturday... Last 25 G since July 25: .273 / .374 / .444 (.818 OPS) with 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, and 13 RBIs... walk-off HR Wed.

SAMMY ZAVALA: With Single-A Lake Elsinore, hit 14 homers, 22 doubles, and had 20 stolen bases. Since 2006, only 14 minor leaguers, as a teenager, have hit 15+ HR with 20+ 2B and 20+ SB. The list includes former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017, along with the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), Bryce Harper (2011), Christian Yelich (2011), and Andrew McCutcheon (2006). Only one of those prospects (Adael Amador, last year with Single-A Fresno - Rockies) also drew 80+ walks, as Zavala has... He ranks 4th in all of MiLB in walks (89).

CARLOS LUIS: 6-game hitting streak since Aug. 13 with a double, a homer, and 6 RBIs.

ANTHONY VILAR: Has thrown out a runner attempting to steal in 3 consecutive games.

ADDITIONS: Tuesday the Padres assigned right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Lesko, their first pick in last year's draft, and center fielder Sammy Zavala from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Both are rated as top-5 San Diego prospects and top-100 prospects overall. Fort Wayne has also received outfielder Tyler Robertson, first baseman Griffin Doersching, infielder Devin Ortiz, and catcher Addison Kopack.

SUBTRACTIONS: The Padres have promoted the following prospects to Double-A San Antonio... C Ethan Salas (No. 1)... LHP Robby Snelling (No. 3)... 1B Nathan Martorella (No. 10)... 3B Graham Pauley (No. 11)... CF Jakob Marsee (No. 12)... OF Joshua Mears has been placed on the Injured List.

