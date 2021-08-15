TinCaps Game Information: August 15 vs. South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (42-47) vs. South Bend Cubs (40-48)

Sunday, Aug. 15 (1:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 48 of 60 | Game 90 of 120

RHP Connor Lehmann (8.76 ERA) vs. RHP Anderson Espinoza (4.89 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps won their second in a row against the Cubs, 6-3. After trailing 1-0, Fort Wayne erupted for 5 runs in the fifth. Though South Bend got 2 runs back in the top of the seventh, Yorman Rodriguez hit a home run in the home half. Moises Lugo matched a career long with 6 innings as he struck out 8.

SELLOUT CITY: Saturday night's crowd of 7,333 fans marked the 10th sellout of the season at Parkview Field and the second biggest crowd of the year. Only the Fourth of July has had a higher attendance with 7,686 fans.

QUICK-HITTERS: Chris Givin's 3 hits Friday were a season-high for him... Friday was Yorman Rodriguez's first game as a TinCap since June 13 after spending the last 2 months with Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso... Justin Lopez had 8 extra-base hits in May, 6 in June, 10 in July, and his first of August, a double, last night. For the season, 2 of his 7 homers are against South Bend... Tyler Malone has reached base safely in 12 of the 14 games he's played in with Fort Wayne... Ethan Skender has reached base in 14consecutive games. Since July 23, he's hit .326 with a .467 OBP and .967 OPS with 3 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 8 RBIs... In 9 games this month, Adam Kerner is hitting .276 with a .748 OPS as he has 2 doubles, a homer, and 6 RBIs. For the season, Kerner has thrown out 21 attempted base-stealers. That's tied for the 3rd most in the league.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 33 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.20, as the team has gone 18-15. (Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record.) In this time, 'Caps pitchers also have yielded the fewest homers in High-A (17).

SWAGG CHAIN: With Tirso Ornelas' homer Tuesday night, the TinCaps debuted their new "swagg chain," inspired by the Padres. The spinning swagg chain features the team's apple logo blinged out with holographic sequins, glitter paper, bling ribbon, gold beads, and a metal chain. Inside is an bearing that spins freely, with a magnet to ensure the logo is straight when it stops spinning. It was designed by Padres super-fans Roy and Angela Thomasson. They also created similar swagg chains for San Diego's other Minor League affiliates. Angela owns Three Elle Creations, a San Diego-based business that otherwise specializes in custom wreaths and floral home décor items.

FAMILIAR FOES: South Bend starter Anderson Espinoza was a TinCap until he was traded by the Padres to the Cubs on July 30 for Jake Marisnick... Cubs minor league outfield / baserunning coordinator Doug Dascenzo is also with South Bend right now. Dascenzo managed Fort Wayne from 2007-09, leading the TinCaps to the 2009 Midwest League title.

NEW CUBS PROSPECTS: Espinoza isn't the only new South Bend player acquired at the trade deadline. The Cubs also have first baseman Bryce Ball (from the Braves for Joc Pederson), outfielder Alexander Canario (from the Giants as part of the Kris Bryant deal), and pitcher Alexander Vizcaíno (from the Yankees as part of the Anthony Rizzo deal). Bailey Horn, acquired from the White Sox for Ryan Tepera, is on the IL.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 166. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 25.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Wisconsin in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.7%). The Padres rank 3rd (9.9%).

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (28).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 12-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 7-9 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

