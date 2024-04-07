TinCaps Game Information: April 7 at Great Lakes

April 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-2) @ Great Lakes Loons (2-0)

Sunday, April 7 | 1:05 p.m. | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Peter Heubeck

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps lost to the Loons, 5-4. Kai Murphy opened the scoring in the first with a solo homer, only for Great Lakes to score the game's next 5 runs. Fort Wayne rallied in the 9th with 3 runs, including a 2-run Ethan Salas single.

15th ANNIVERSARY: This season marks a decade and a half of TinCaps baseball at Parkview Field. During the year, the team is celebrating with special edition jerseys for select games, among other promotions.

WHAT'S NEW AT PARKVIEW FIELD: During the off-season, as part of a $1.2 million project to comply with MLB specifications, Parkview Field's playing surfaced was replaced. Additionally, the front steps of the ballpark were improved, as was the flooring of the PSM Treetops, while other areas of the yard were freshly painted... New concessions options include popcorn in a batting helmet, elote, and Bloody Marys.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was founded in 1993, the club has had 221 alumni go on to reach the big leagues, including 36 on Opening Day rosters in MLB this year. The list features All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), Max Fried (2013-14), David Bednar (2016-17), Ty France, and Miles Mikolas (2010), as well as rookies Jackson Merrill (2023) and Graham Pauley (2023).

PROSPECTS: Catcher Ethan Salas isn't just the top-rated Padres prospect, he's also the top catching prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. They also rank Salas as the No. 8 overall prospect. Starting pitcher Dylan Lesko is the top righty in San Diego's system and MLB.com's 9th best RHP across the sport. Meanwhile, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11) and lefty starter Jagger Haynes (No. 24) are also "top 30" guys for the Padres. MBaseball America included outfielder Tyler Robertson and first baseman Griffin Doersching on their pre-season "top 40." BA also highlighted reliever David Morgan on a list of prospects who impressed during spring training.

BACK WHERE IT ENDED: In 2023, the TinCaps had their winningest season since 2015, and advanced to the Midwest League's Postseason for the first time since 2017. Along the way, the team tossed just the 3rd no-hitter in franchise history and set a club record for home runs in a season. Eventually, in a best-of-3 series with Great Lakes, Fort Wayne took the opener at home (5-0), but then lost a pair of 1-run games here (3-2 and 2-1).

EXPERIENCE RETURNS: 23 of the 30 players on the roster have appeared with the TinCaps before, including 20 who were with the team at the end of last season.

2023 REVIEW: Off the field, the team's Fort Wayne Daisies Night was a finalist for MiLB's Promotion of the Year... Director of Food and Beverage Bill Lehn was a finalist for MiLB's Executive of the Year... Food and Beverage Operations Manager Alec Bayman was a finalist for MiLB's Future Star award.

