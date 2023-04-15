TinCaps Game Information: April 15 vs. Lake County Captains

Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-6) vs. Lake County Captains (5-2)

Saturday, April 15 (1:05 pm) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Ryan Webb

LAST GAME: TinCaps second baseman Lucas Dunn nearly hit for the cycle Friday night, and right fielder Joshua Mears drove in two, but the Captains stormed back in the 7th inning and won, 10-4, at Parkview Field in front of a strong crowd of 4,430.

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY: On the anniversary of his historic and transcendent MLB debut, the TinCaps, Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and the entire baseball family celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier, serving as a powerful catalyst for necessary changes in our sport and our nation. Today and every day, baseball demonstrates a powerful, unified tribute to Jackie's legacy on and off the field. Log on to JackieRobinson.org or mlb.com/42 to learn more.

FIRE UP: Center fielder Jakob Marsee has stolen 4 bases, which is 3rd most in the MWL.

PROSPECT WATCH: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the Midwest League, according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old Maryland native was drafted by the Padres in the 1st round (27th overall) in 2021. In spring training as the Padres had several stars playing in the World Baseball Classic, Merrill saw time in 16 big league games, slashing .286 / .316 / .314 (.630 OPS).

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has reached base safely in all 7 games he's played in this season. He's 1 of only 6 players in the league to accomplish that.

NICELY DUNN: Utility man Lucas Dunn missed the cycle by a home run in Friday's game. He has 4 hits in his last 5 at-bats dating back to Thursday's win. Overall, he's hitting .333 (7-for-21), which is tied for 6th in the Midwest League.

CONSISTENT CONTACT: TinCaps hitters have struck out just 58 times (~8 per game). That's the 2nd-fewest in the MWL, behind only West Michigan.

TURN TWO: Fort Wayne's infield has turned 6 double plays this season, which is tied for 3rd-most in the MWL.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 39 so far this season. Jesse Scholtens, a starting pitcher for the TinCaps in 2017, made his MLB debut last Saturday, pitching in relief for the White Sox. The alumni list features 5 players who were selected as MLB All-Stars in 2022: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

