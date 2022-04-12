TinCaps Game Information: April 12 vs. South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-2) vs. South Bend Cubs (1-2)

Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Indiana | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 1 of 66 | Game 4 of 132

LHP Noel Vela vs. RHP Daniel Palencia

Video:MiLB.TV& Comcast (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST GAME(S): On Sunday, the TinCaps split a doubleheader with the Dayton Dragons. Fort Wayne won the first game 13-2 and lost the second 5-1. Outfielder Joshua Mears led the day with two home runs and four extra-base hits. Robert Hassell III and Jarryd Dale also homered, both in the first game of the doubleheader.

BACK FOR MORE: Top 30 Padres prospects Robert Hassell and Brandon Valenzuela return to the TinCaps for the 2022 campaign after the pair debuted with Fort Wayne on Aug. 29, 2021 vs. Dayton. Hassell tries to build on his four home runs in 78 plate appearances with the TinCaps, while Valenzuela comes off a home run in the final game of the 2021 season at Dayton... After a season as High-A Central, the circuit itself is once again known as the Midwest League - its historical name since 1947.

FAMILIAR FACES: 16 TinCaps have previously played in Fort Wayne (at either the Single-A or High-A level).

NEW RULES: Last month MLB announced experimental rule changes being implemented in MiLB. Across the minors, a pitch clock will now be used to "create a crisp pace of play." Pitchers will have to deliver within an allotted time and can also risk runner advancement if they attempt to pick off a runner unsuccessfully or step off 3 times in the same at-bat. The size of the bases has also been increased from 15 to 18 square inches to reduce player injuries. Defensively, Single-A through Double-A, teams are now required to have 4 players on the infield as a pitch is thrown, with 2 players on each side of the base "to restore a more traditional set of aesthetics and outcomes on batted balls."

260 TO THE SHOW: 2019 TinCap CJ Abrams made the Opening Day roster for the Padres, becoming the 200th player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to earn a call-up to MLB. Abrams debuted in the Padres lineup on Friday, April 8.

GLOBAL GAME: The TinCaps have a diverse group of players ranging from Melbourne, Australia's Jarryd Dale (9,785 miles from Fort Wayne) to Fort Recovery, Ohio's Nick Thwaits (55 miles from Fort Wayne). In all, the roster features players from 4 different countries (USA, Australia, Mexico, and Venezuela) plus 15 different states.

SPEED THREATS: In addition to returning 2021's team stolen base leader Rey Illaraza (38-46 SB), the TinCaps now boast 2 of the top 3 base-stealers from Single-A Lake Elsinore last year. Robert Hassell III finished second on the Storm (31-37 SB) and Jarryd Dale was third (31-39 SB). Meanwhile, as a rookie in the Mariners' organization, Corey Rosier stole 13 bases in 32 games.

MISSING PIECE: At the time of the TinCaps roster release Saturday, then-top 30 Padres prospect Euribiel Angeles was set to come to Fort Wayne. But on Sunday, Angeles was traded to the Oakland Athletics organization in a deal that brought A's pitcher Sean Manaea to San Diego. Angeles now suits up for Midwest League opponent Lansing, who Fort Wayne visits in its third series of the season from April 19-24.

