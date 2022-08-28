TinCaps Fall in Close Road Trip Finale

August 28, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. -- The TinCaps lost a close one in their road trip finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne had won two of the three previous games of the series in shutout fashion, but this dropped the Summit City club's record to 20-33 in games decided by one or two runs.

The Midwest League-leading Loons (33-21, 73-47) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of unearned runs.

The TinCaps (20-33, 47-72) responded immediately, tying the game in the top of the second, as 20-year-old Josstin Diaz, in his 'Caps debut, drove in a run with a bases-loaded fielder's choice grounder, and another run scored on an error by Great Lakes first baseman Luis Diaz.

But Great Lakes went back ahead with a run in the third and another in the fourth.

Fort Wayne pulled to within a run thanks to a sacrifice fly by center fielder Justin Farmer.

The 'Caps had their chances, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. All five of the team's hits were singles, with two coming from third baseman Carlos Luis, and another pair from shortstop Jarryd Dale. Farmer had the other.

Next Game: Tuesday, Aug. 30 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (6:35 p.m.)

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

Tickets: TinCapsTickets.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.