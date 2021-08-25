TinCaps Fall in 10 to Snap Four-Game Win Streak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) at Parkview Field on Wednesday night, 4-3, in 10 innings. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak.

Fort Wayne starter Danny Denz carried a 1.82 ERA into his ninth start as a TinCap, but the Dragons (51-47) opened scoring in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from first baseman Alex McGarry.

The two traded blows in the fourth. After Dayton catcher Matheu Nelson doubled in center fielder Allan Cerda, the TinCaps (47-51) loaded the bases and drove a run in on a bases-loaded walk from designated hitter Kelvin Alarcon in the bottom half of the inning.

A half-inning later, Dayton extended its lead to 3-1 on an RBI single from second baseman, Ivan Johnson, the No. 17 Reds prospect.

Scoring halted until the bottom of the eighth inning, when right fielder Tirso Ornelas tied the game with a two-run double down the left-field line to drive in third baseman Zack Mathis and first baseman Yorman Rodriguez. Ornelas' double was his league-leading 27th two-bagger of the season.

After a scoreless ninth inning that included 2021 Golden Spikes Award winner Kevin Kopps making his Parkview Field debut, Fort Wayne and Dayton went to extra innings at 3-3.

In the 10th, center fielder Allan Cerda plated the automatic runner at second base with a ground-rule double, and the TinCaps were unable to respond in the bottom of the inning.

Both Kopps and right-handed reliever Chase Walter made their first pitching appearance in Fort Wayne after joining the team on the road last week. Offensively, Rodriguez highlighted the output with a three-hit night.

Looking to Thursday, Padres righty reliever Trey Wingenter is expected to make a one-inning rehab appearance as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Learn more about that here.

Next Game: Thursday, Aug. 26 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Connor Lehmann

- Dayton Probable Starter: RHP JC Keys

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

