TinCaps Extend Meal Kits Program

July 29, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Due to demand, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are continuing to make Meal Kits available for fans to purchase through at least the end of September. The team's Meal Kits will be on sale to the public every other week.

TinCaps "Two-Person" Meal Kits provide five meals for $100, while "Family" Meal Kits are designed to serve 4-6 people for $185.

Meal Kits include not only five different meal options, but also drinks, desserts, snacks, and more. The meals are prepared by Parkview Field's award-winning culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags. Fans also have the option to add on adult beverages.

For the next round of Meal Kits, fans must place their order on TinCaps.com by Monday, Aug. 3 (4 p.m. deadline). Quick, contactless, drive-through pickup at Parkview Field is set for the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 7. Once the max number of Meal Kit orders has been reached, no further orders will be accepted.

"We're really excited to extend our Meal Kits program," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Our culinary team has done an exceptional job bringing our fans a taste of Parkview Field this year, even without TinCaps games. We appreciate all of our fans who've purchased Meal Kits and invite everyone to try it out. If my own family of four is any example, you won't be short on food, so just make sure you have enough room for leftovers in your refrigerator."

The TinCaps began selling Meal Kits portioned for families in April and sold out of more than 150 orders in their debut week, leading the team to continue the offering while updating the menu week to week. The success of the program has been featured nationally by the likes of Sports Illustrated and MiLB.com. (Minor League Baseball announced on June 30 that the 2020 season would be lost.)

This week's menu features popular Parkview Field dishes such as chicken Alfredo, pulled pork sliders, beef brisket, hot dogs, and brats. Moving forward, the 'Caps plan to continue making slight alterations to their Meal Kit menu each week. See the full menu below.

Fans also still have the opportunity to make tax-deductible donations to provide TinCaps Meal Kits to Parkview Health frontline workers. Those interested in donating should contact TinCaps Vice President Michael Limmer for more information at 260-407-2813 or [email protected]

In addition to the team's Meal Kits program, fans can also support the TinCaps at this time by purchasing

special edition t-shirts commemorating 2020. The newly released, humorous designs include "Undefeated Season" and "Midwest League Champions." On top of

merchandise, the team also has gift cards available that can be used in The Orchard Team Store as well as for future tickets and concessions. Parkview Field is hosting special events, too.

Upcoming TinCaps Meal Kits Pick-Up Dates

- Friday, Aug. 7

- Friday, Aug. 21

- Friday, Sept. 4

- Friday, Sept. 18

This Week's TinCaps Meal Kits Menu (Order by Monday, Aug. 3; Pickup on Friday, Aug. 7)

Meal #1

Pulled pork sliders

Mac and cheese

Baked beans

Dinner rolls

Meal #2

Jumbo all-beef hot dogs

Beer brats

Jumbo soft pretzel

Potato salad

Meal #3

Seasoned beef

Steamed rice

Mixed vegetables

Meal #4

BBQ beef brisket

Green beans

Roasted potatoes

Meal #5

Chicken Alfredo

Bow tie pasta

Steamed vegetables

Also Includes

Souvenir cups and helmets

Potato chips

Parkview Field popcorn

Cookies and brownies

Soft drinks

Adult Beverage Options ($12 per 6-pack, $15 per bottle of wine)

Angry Orchard Hard Cider (Gluten-free)

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Coors Light

Mike's Hard Lemonade

Miller Lite

Truly Lemonade

White Claw Black Cherry

Yuengling Lager

Chardonnay

Cabernet Sauvignon

Moscato

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2020

TinCaps Extend Meal Kits Program - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.