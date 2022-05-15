TinCaps End Road Trip with Loss in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps ended their season-long 12-game road trip Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

Fort Wayne (13-20) fell behind 2-0 after South Bend (20-13) scored a run in the second and another in the fourth.

The 'Caps made it a one-run game in the sixth when designated hitter Corey Rosier tripled and center fielder Robert Hassell III drove him in with a single.

But the Cubs added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth as their catcher, Jake Washer, launched a three-run homer.

Fort Wayne catcher Brandon Valenzuela, a top 20 Padres prospect, had a two-hit day, including a double off the wall in right field.

After a day off Monday, the TinCaps begin a 12-game homestand at Parkview Field on Tuesday night.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 16 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (6:35 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert

- West Michigan Probable Starter: RHP Ty Madden (No. 6 Tigers prospect)

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

