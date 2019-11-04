TinCaps Auctioning off Game-Worn Jerseys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are auctioning off game-worn jerseys at TinCapsJersey.com. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the TinCaps CARE program.

The jerseys up for auction are the team's San Diego Padres jerseys that were worn by players and coaches during Sunday games at Parkview Field from 2017-19. The jerseys are white with navy piping and "PADRES" across the chest. The uniform numbers 1-39 are available, with the exception of 6, 19, 31, and 35, which are retired by the Padres.

The TinCaps' Padres jerseys were sported by some of baseball's top prospects, including nine who've already reached the major leagues. See list below.

NOTE: The No. 23 jersey worn by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017 is not up for auction. The team is preserving that jersey for historical purposes. As an 18-year-old, Tatis set the franchise's single-season home run record with 21. He made San Diego's roster in 2019 and instantly became one of the most exciting players in the big leagues. The team ordered a new No. 23 jersey that was worn by players in 2018 and '19.

The jersey auction is live and runs through 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Fans are encouraged to bid on jerseys regardless of their location. Winners who live outside of the area can make arrangements to have their jersey delivered by mail.

Thanks in part to financial support from the Padres, the TinCaps CARE program allows the team to donate tickets to non-profit organizations in the Fort Wayne area that benefit members of the community facing hardships. In 2019, the TinCaps donated more than 1,000 tickets to 18 different non-profits.

Jerseys For Auction Worn By Players Who've Reached the Major Leagues

- No. 11: RHP Pedro Avila

- No. 14: RHP Ronald Bolaños

- No. 16: LHP Adrian Morejon

- No. 24: RHP Andres Muñoz and RHP David Bednar

- No. 25: LHP Nick Margevicius

- No. 26: LHP Logan Allen and RHP Michel Baez

Jerseys For Auction Worn By Current Top 30 Padres Prospects

- No. 3: INF Gabriel Arias

- No. 4: C Luis Campusano

- No. 8: LHP MacKenzie Gore

- No. 9: INF Xavier Edwards, INF Gabriel Arias, and OF Buddy Reed

- No. 12: INF Esteury Ruiz and C Blake Hunt

- No. 13: INF Owen Miller

- No. 15: INF Tucupita Marcano

- No. 18: OF Jeisson Rosario and RHP Reggie Lawson

- No. 20: INF Hudson Potts

- No. 22: LHP Joey Cantillo and RHP Mason Thompson

- No. 25: LHP Ryan Weathers

- No. 26: RHP Luis Patiño

- No. 28: OF Tirso Ornelas and RHP Mason Thompson

A complete rundown of who wore each jersey is available at TinCapsJersey.com.

