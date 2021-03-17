TinCaps Announce 2021 Game Times, Fireworks Nights & More

March 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With Opening Day at Parkview Field on the calendar for May 4, the TinCaps have released the first pitch times for their 60 home games in 2021. The team also has announced a portion of its 2021 promotional schedule, including some brand new features, fireworks nights, and daily staples.

2021 TinCaps Game Times at Parkview Field

- Tuesday-Friday: 7:05 p.m.

- Saturday: 6:35 p.m.

- Sunday: 1:05 p.m.*

*July 4 - 6:05 p.m.

2021 TinCaps Fireworks Nights at Parkview Field

Starting in June, all Saturday games at Parkview Field will feature postgame fireworks. The team's game on Sunday, July 4 also will have postgame fireworks.

- Saturday, June 5

- Saturday, June 12

- Saturday, July 3

- Sunday, July 4

- Saturday, July 10

- Saturday, July 24

- Saturday, Aug. 14

- Saturday, Aug. 28

- Sunday, Sept. 11

2021 TinCaps Promotions

- Tuesdays: Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods (NEW Night, previously Mondays)

- Savings on select concession items, such as hot dogs, popcorn, and soft drinks

- Wednesdays: Paws and Claws Nights presented by Law's Country Kennel and White Claw (NEW)

- Fans are welcome to bring their dog or cat to the game (special ticket required)

- Discounted White Claw drinks

- Thursdays: Thirsty Thursdays presented by Rudy's

- Discounted domestic draft beers and other drink specials

The TinCaps plan to announce more 2021 season promotions at a later time.

After losing their 2020 season, the TinCaps are set to make their highly anticipated return to Parkview Field on Tuesday, May 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). Not only will this mark the team's first game since Labor Day 2019, it also will be the franchise's first ever game at the High-A level. The club previously had been a Low-A affiliate since 1993.

TinCaps single game tickets will go on sale in mid-April. In the meantime, fans can be "First in Line" for the upcoming season by purchasing an undated ticket, along with a cardboard cutout, and a donation to a local non-profit organization. Gift cards and much more also are available on TinCaps.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 17, 2021

TinCaps Announce 2021 Game Times, Fireworks Nights & More - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.