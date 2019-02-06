TinCaps & Parkview Field Set to Host 6th Annual Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps will host the sixth annual Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series at Parkview Field this spring. The series features 10 games, showcasing 20 different local schools in April and May, while the TinCaps are on the road. (See game schedule below.)

Parkview Sports Medicine is once again underwriting the event so participating schools don't have any ballpark rental costs. In fact, the games actually will serve as fundraisers for the schools. For every $5 ticket sold, $4 goes back to the schools. (The remaining $1 goes toward Parkview Field's Ballpark Maintenance and Improvement Fund.)

"Parkview Field is such a fantastic facility," said Tommy Schoegler, Director of Parkview Sports Medicine. "We're proud to provide our Parkview Sports Medicine partner schools with the chance to play at one of the premier ballparks in baseball."

Similar to a TinCaps game, there will be giveaways, entertainment, and concessions for fans. Players will even get "big league" treatment with their headshots up on Parkview Field's video board.

As in the past, all Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series games are scheduled to be broadcast live on TV (Comcast Network 81) and stream online (ESPNFortWayne.com and SummitCitySports.com).

"Just like Opening Night and the Fourth of July, high school baseball at Parkview Field has become a tradition," TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. "Parkview Sports Medicine's support of these games is a true testament of their commitment to our community, and the TinCaps are thrilled to host these up-and-coming student-athletes."

This year's schedule includes a celebration of East Allen County Schools on April 15 and Wabash County on May 9.

Parkview Sports Medicine is the exclusive medical provider for 26 area high schools and five universities.

2019 Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series at Parkview Field

Monday, April 15 (East Allen County Schools Night)

- Heritage vs. Leo (4:30 p.m.)

- New Haven vs. Woodlan (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 16

- Snider vs. South Side (4:30 p.m.)

- Wawasee vs. Whitko (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 7

- Wayne Trace vs. Antwerp (4:30 p.m.)

- Prairie Heights vs. Blackhawk Christian (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 8

- Angola vs. Eastside (4:30 p.m.)

- Huntington North vs. East Noble (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 9 (Wabash County Night)

- Southwood vs. Wabash (4:30 p.m.)

- Northfield vs. Manchester (7 p.m.)

TV Coverage

- Comcast Network 81

Online Coverage

- Audio: ESPNFortWayne.com

- Video: SummitCitySports.com

