Tina Charles Scores 12 PTS to Move into 2nd All-Time in Scoring (August 21, 2024)
August 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Tina Charles passed Tina Thompson and moves into 2nd-place on the all-time PTS list in WNBA history, with 7,491 total points in her career.
