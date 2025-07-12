Tina Charles Drops Double-Double Performance for 8K Career Points (July 11, 2025)
July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
Tina Charles became just the 2nd player in WNBA history to eclipse 8,000 career points, joining Diana Taurasi!
She went off for 20 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST vs. the Storm
