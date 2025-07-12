Tina Charles Drops Double-Double Performance for 8K Career Points (July 11, 2025)

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Tina Charles became just the 2nd player in WNBA history to eclipse 8,000 career points, joining Diana Taurasi!

She went off for 20 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST vs. the Storm

