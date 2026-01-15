TIMME TIME IN SOCAL! Lakers Two-Way Signee Posted 31 PTS and 11 REB to Help Secure a South Bay W

Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.