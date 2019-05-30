Timely Knocks Lead to Series Victory over Ports

STOCKTON, CA. - Ariel Sandoval and Johnny Adams led the Modesto Nuts offense to a 5-2 victory over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The back-to-back wins give the Nuts (24-29) the series victory.

The Ports (19-32) started the scoring against Austin Hutchison (W, 2-5) in the first with back-to-back two-out singles.

The Nuts came right back in the top of the second against James Kaprielian (L, 1-1). Matt Sanders started the three-run rally with a single. Eugene Helder doubled and Nick Thurman walked to load the bases. Ariel Sandoval recorded his first of three doubles to drive in a pair to tie the game. Johnny Adams followed and drove in the go-ahead run with a RBI groundout.

Hutchison would not allow another run in his start for the Nuts. He lasted five innings and struck out six. Kaprielian went just three frames while striking out four.

The Nuts would add on in the ninth when Adams banged home two runs with a single. Adams drove in three runs on Wednesday and seven runs in the series.

Sam Delaplane (S, 2/3) struck out five over two scoreless innings to secure the series victory.

The Nuts return home to John Thurman Field on Thursday night to start a four-game set with the Rawhide. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

