Timely Hitting, Stellar Relief Earn Kernels 6-3 Win

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels made their clutch chances count and received a dominant performance from the bullpen in a 6-3 series win-clinching victory over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday afternoon. Brad Hanner, Melvi Acosta and Osiris German combined for 5.0 scoreless innings of relief and induced a pair of ground-ball double plays to lock down a thriller.

After Peoria struck first in the opening frame, Anthony Prato doubled down the rightfield line to lead off the Kernels' half and later scored on an Aaron Sabato RBI groundout. The Kernels responded to another Peoria run in the third with nearly an identical sequence, as Prato ripped a double down the leftfield line and crossed home on a Sabato single.

Peoria retook the lead in the fourth. An inning later, Willie Joe Garry Jr. opened the fifth with a rocket double off the wall in left-center and came home two batters later on a Prato sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3-3.

Bradley Hanner earned the win in relief of starter Sawyer Gipson-Long, working 2.0 scoreless and facing the minimum thanks to Jair Camargo throwing out an attempted steal in the sixth.

Sabato led off the sixth with a double, scoring on a Seth Gray infield single with the defense drawn in to give Cedar Rapids their first lead of the game. Gray would advance on a wild pitch two batters later and was plated by a Will Holland single.

Melvi Acosta tossed 2.0 scoreless, earning his second hold of the season by covering the seventh and eighth.

Alerick Soularie and Holland belted back-to-back doubles in the eighth for the decisive 6-3 advantage.

Osiris German closed things out by striking out a pair in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Game six of the series is set for Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 2:05 p.m. start.

