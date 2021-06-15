Timely Hitting and Strong Pitching Win Game for HawksÃÂ

Boise, ID - It was another day and another one run victory for the Boise Hawks, who picked up

their second in as many days, knocking off the Great Falls Voyagers by a final score of 4-3 on Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

Pitching was again the story of the night, with the offenses struggling against the starters for the fourth night in a row.

Great Falls struck first, getting a Patrick Sheehan RBI single in the second to score Chris Caffery, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame.

The Voyagers would make it 2-0 in the top of the fourth after Jason Matthews worked a lead-off walk and scored on a Jason Nall single. Matthews got into scoring position by stealing second base, and during that play Ricardo Sanchez rolled awkwardly over the bag trying to apply a tag, resulting in a right leg injury that forced him out of the game.

Boise Hawks manager, Gary Van Tol, decided to drop the designated hitter and shift his infield around to cover for Ricardo's injury, resulting in the end for Jayce Vancena when his spot in the lineup came up fifth in the bottom of the inning.

With Hidekel Gonzalez at third and Roby Enriquez at first, Van Tol used his first pinch hitter of the night, with Antoine Mistico batting for Vancena, and he delivered a single to right field to cut the lead to 2-1. That would be the start of three straight RBI singles for the Hawks, as both Myles Miller and Tyler Jorgensen followed to put the Hawks ahead 3-2.

That lead would last for a fleeting moment as Troy Dixon homered to lead off the top of the fifth tying the score at three.

In the bottom of the 7th, Hidekel Gonzalez led off with an opposite field bomb to put the Hawks ahead 4-3.

With the lead again secured it was up to the bullpen to shut the door and they came through in a big way.

Jake McDonald, who was signed on June 12, went three innings in his professional debut, pitching a scoreless sixth, seventh and eighth before turning the ball over to Liam Steigerwald in the ninth.

Steigerwald would allow the tying run to reach third base with two away the the final inning, but would end the game striking out Dom Abbadessa looking on a fastball on the inside corner for his first professional save.

With the victory the Hawks grabbed a split of the six game series with Great Falls and head into the off day on a two game winning streak. Boise will return to the diamond on Wednesday when they begin a three game set against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Melaleuca field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM, with Eric Brodkowitz starting for the home team, and Matt Dallas scheduled to go for the Boise Hawks.

