Time Changed for Game 6 of Mountain Division Finals

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced today that the start time for Sunday's Game 6 of the Mountain Division Finals against the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center has been moved to 7:05pm to accommodate travel from Boise.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting www.ticketmaster.com or stopping by the BOK Center Box Office. Season Ticket Holders should reference "Round 2, Game C" of their playoff tickets, which corresponds to Sunday's Game 6.

