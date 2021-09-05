Timber Rattlers Walk-Off Snappers For Third Time

September 5, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







APPLETON, WI - The Beloit Snappers (49-49) played their sixth straight close game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (52-55) and Joey Wiemer hit a walk-off three-run home run to give the Snappers a 7-5 loss.

The Snappers offense was carried by Connor Scott. Scott hit a three-run home run after an Aracena RBI single. That was Scott's ninth home run of the season. After a run by the Timber Rattlers, Scott collected an RBI single to make it a 5-1 lead for Beloit after four innings.

The Timber Rattlers put together a late charge and scored three runs in the seventh inning to narrow the gap to 5-4, Snappers. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Snappers' reliever Eli Villalobos struck out the first batter he saw but gave up a double and a walk to put the winning run on first base. The next pitch was hit deep to left by Wiemer and just squeaked over the wall for a walk-off homer to give the Timber Rattlers a 7-5 win.

Beloit's Top Performers: Scott was 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and an RBI single. Aracena hit his league-leading 11th triple and drove in his 34th RBI. Starter George Soriano had to grind out a five inning start but gave up just one run.

The Snappers are back at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, September 7th against the South Bend Cubs for the final home stand of the season. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.