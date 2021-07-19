Timber Rattlers to Host Scheels Kids' Camp on July 29

July 19, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are announcing the return of the Scheels Baseball Camp for children between the ages of eight and twelve when they host a camp at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Thursday, July 29. This camp is limited to 125 participants.

Register your child by following this link to the registration form on the Timber Rattlers website on July 21 at 10:00 am.

The ballpark will be open for participants to check-in on July 29 starting at 1:15pm. The camp will be held on the field with instruction from players and coaches in fielding, hitting, pitching, and running the bases from 2:00pm to 3:30pm. All registered participants receive a free camp T-shirt from Scheels and a free Timber Rattlers ticket voucher.

Fans with questions about the camp should contact Dayna Baitinger - dbaitinger@timberrattlers.com.

Remember, space is limited to 125 participants. Make sure your child gets the opportunity to learn from the Timber Rattlers.

