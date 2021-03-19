Timber Rattlers to Hold Job Fair on March 30 and March 31

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers need your help! If you are interested in working at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in 2021, make sure to attend the Timber Rattlers Job Fair. This year is a two-day job fair with open applications and interviews for prospective game day employees to be held in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club on Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31. The job fair will be held between noon and 6:00pm each day.

The Timber Rattlers will be accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, seasonal, game day positions during the job fair. Here is a complete listing of jobs available this season:

Concessions Game Day/Evening Positions:

Kitchen managers, Cooks & Kitchen Staff - Primary responsibilities include planning, preparation and cooking of meals for baseball games, banquet events and special events. A basic understanding of the food service industry is preferred but not necessary. These individuals will need to be available for both day and night baseball games during the week and weekends so a flexible schedule is important. Availability starting in May.

Servers - Looking for those who are interested working PM's and weekends but availability during the daytime is a plus. Must be 18, with some server experience. Completion of liquor license course a plus but not required. Availability starting in May.

Bartenders - Flexible with hours, but primarily looking for those who are interested working PM's and weekends. Availability during the daytime is a plus. Must be 18, experience preferred but not required. Must complete liquor license course in order to sell beer. Availability starting in May.

Picnic Staff - Must be able to lift 50+ lbs. with help of others on staff. Looking for workers 18 years of age and older, but exceptions may be made. Availability starting in May.

Picnic Lead - Individual must be able to successfully run picnics throughout the stadium. Food & beverage experience required along with understanding of buffets. Must be available majority of games throughout the season. Availability starting in May.

Concession Stand Server - Responsible for the distribution of food and beverage out of concession or kiosks. Must be able to work day games, must be 18 or older.

Concession Stand Register Operator - Primary responsibilities include taking food and beverage orders, cash handling, and customer interaction. Must be able to work day games, doesn't necessarily need to be over 18, and should be comfortable on computers.

Concession Stand Runner - Individuals are required to keep food and beverage product replenished during baseball games. Required to lift half barrels (161lbs) on occasion. The job also includes frequent walking and standing for extended periods of time.

All concession positions are primarily nights/weekends but have 1st shift hours available occasionally.

In addition, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers banquet facility is looking for year-round, part-time employees in the following areas:

Bartenders - Day availability (at least one with lead bartender potential)- immediate start

Runners - Frequent walking and standing for extended periods of time, able to lift and carry up to 50 pounds - immediate start

Dishwashers - Mostly summer hours

Servers - Provide excellent food and beverage service for banquet events, assist with set-up of tables, linens, chairs, etc. for full service of banquet events and maintain back of house, front of house, and side work duties for productivity of banquet events - summer hours

Stadium Operations and Customer Service Game Day/Evening Positions:

Custodial Crew - Responsible for cleaning the stadium following games, special events, banquets, etc. and as needed throughout the stadium.

- Snake Pit Team Store - The Timber Rattlers merchandise store is in need of helpful workers.

- Security - Responsible for fan safety. Must be over 21, with some experience.

- Ushers - Responsibilities include pre-game prep, greeting and assisting fans to their seats, watch crowd for problems or injuries during game, assist fans safely out at the end of the game.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out their application before arrival at the job fair. Applications are available at the Timber Rattlers Front Office, or a downloadable application can be found online at this link to the Timber Rattlers website. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by May 4, 2021. Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Timber Rattlers staff member and bring a photo ID and Social Security Card.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Timber Rattlers offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience for the summer months. The Rattlers are an equal opportunity employer.

