Timber Rattlers to Hold Ballpark Party on Thursday Afternoon; Stadium Opens at 3:00pm

October 2, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be opening Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Thursday afternoon for a special Ballpark Party starting at 3:00pm. Parking and admission for this event is free.

Fans are invited to come out to the stadium for the afternoon to enjoy drink specials in the Leinie Lodge and baseball on the videoboard. A limited menu of food items will be available in select concession stands on the concourse. The stadium bowl will be open for fans to check out seat locations for the 2019 Timber Rattlers season.

The ticket office and the Snake Pit Team Store will be open during the event.

This is the only Ballpark Party that is scheduled at this time. Future Ballpark Parties will be announced based on stadium availability.

Wisconsin's schedule for the 2019 season has been made available. Season ticket packages for the 2019 season are available from the Timber Rattlers ticket office, which is open from 9am until 5pm Monday through Friday. Fans may call (920) 733-4152 or 800-WI-TIMBER or stop by the box office at the stadium.

