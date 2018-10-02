Timber Rattlers to Hold Ballpark Party on Thursday Afternoon; Stadium Opens at 3:00pm
October 2, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be opening Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Thursday afternoon for a special Ballpark Party starting at 3:00pm. Parking and admission for this event is free.
Fans are invited to come out to the stadium for the afternoon to enjoy drink specials in the Leinie Lodge and baseball on the videoboard. A limited menu of food items will be available in select concession stands on the concourse. The stadium bowl will be open for fans to check out seat locations for the 2019 Timber Rattlers season.
The ticket office and the Snake Pit Team Store will be open during the event.
This is the only Ballpark Party that is scheduled at this time. Future Ballpark Parties will be announced based on stadium availability.
Wisconsin's schedule for the 2019 season has been made available. Season ticket packages for the 2019 season are available from the Timber Rattlers ticket office, which is open from 9am until 5pm Monday through Friday. Fans may call (920) 733-4152 or 800-WI-TIMBER or stop by the box office at the stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from October 2, 2018
- Timber Rattlers to Hold Ballpark Party on Thursday Afternoon; Stadium Opens at 3:00pm - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Whitecaps Announce 2019 Season Schedule - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Stories
- Timber Rattlers to Hold Ballpark Party on Thursday Afternoon; Stadium Opens at 3:00pm
- Zerjav Named MWL Executive of the Year; Rattlers Nominated for John H. Johnson Award
- Milwaukee Brewers and Timber Rattlers Sign PDC Extension Through 2022
- Timber Rattlers 2018 Pick-A-Seat Event and End-of-Season Team Store Sale Set for September 19
- Rattlers Close Out 2018 With a Win