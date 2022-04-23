Timber Rattlers Take Game One 7-3

GRAND CHUTE - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers stayed on a roll with a 7-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Rattlers withstood a bumpy start before taking a big lead and cruising to the win.

Quad Cities (4-9) threatened to score in the first inning against Timber Rattlers starting pitcher Antoine Kelly. Tyler Tolbert singled to start the game and stole second. Then, Herard Gonzalez drew a walk and the pair of base runners pulled a double steal. Kelly got the first out when Tolbert tried to score on a grounder to third but was out at the plate. Kelly walked the next batter and the bases were loaded. He would escape the inning with no damage with a strikeout and a grounder.

Wisconsin (10-3) grabbed the lead in the second inning. Ernesto Martínez Jr doubled and stole third base to start the inning. Carlos Rodríguez drove in Martínez with a sacrifice fly to deep left for the 1-0 advantage.

The Timber Rattlers kept the pressure on Quad Cities in the third inning. Antonio Piñero started the inning with a double and went to third on a wild pitch. Sal Frelick walked to put runners on the corners and Tyler Black followed with a single to left to score Piñero and send Frelick to third base.

Tyson Guerrero, the River Bandits starting pitcher, walked Joe Gray Jr to load the bases, committed a balk to score Frelick, and walked Wes Clarke to reload the bases. Martínez capped the scoring in the inning with a sacrifice fly to left for a 4-0 lead.

Frelick added to the Wisconsin lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

Kelly was in charge after the first inning. The single by Tolbert was the only hit he allowed over his five scoreless innings. Kelly walked four and struck out seven before turning the game over and a 5-0 lead to the bullpen. Plus, the defense turned a pair of nifty 6-4-3 double plays behind him in the second and fourth inning.

Martínez added to Wisconsin's lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run double.

The River Bandits got on the scoreboard with a three-run home run by Cam Williams in the top of the seventh inning. They would get no closer.

Wisconsin has won four straight games. Quad Cities has lost six in a row.

Game two will start at approximately 3:45pm CDT.

R H E

QC 000 000 3 - 3 4 1

WIS 013 102 x - 7 7 1

HOME RUN:

QC:

Cam Williams (3rd, 2 on in 7th inning off Robbie Baker, 1 out)

WP: Antoine Kelly (1-0)

LP: Tyson Guerrero (0-2)

TIME: 2:02

