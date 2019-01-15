Timber Rattlers, River Bandits to Play at Miller Park on April 12

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Club's Class-A affiliate, will play at Miller Park on Friday, April 12. The Timber Rattlers will host the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Class-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a Midwest League game at 7:05 p.m. CT.

"The Brewers and Timber Rattlers have had a strong partnership for a number of years and we're happy to welcome our nearest affiliate back to Miller Park this April," said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. "This a great opportunity for our fans to see some of the organization's future stars and a unique chance for these players to experience the thrill of playing at Miller Park."

The game will mark the ninth time that the Timber Rattlers will play at Miller Park. The first occurrence was on August 14, 2003, when they were the visiting team facing the Beloit Snappers, the Brewers' Class-A affiliate at the time. The Snappers defeated the Timber Rattlers, 4-2, in a contest that featured future Brewers All-Stars Prince Fielder and Rickie Weeks.

"We're excited to be returning to Miller Park this year," said Timber Rattlers president Rob Zerjav. "Not only will this game allow our fans in the Milwaukee area to see some of the top minor-league talent in the Brewers organization right in their own backyard, but it is also a date that our players will look forward to as a taste of what they are striving to achieve."

Wisconsin played the Snappers in Milwaukee again in the 2004 season before making their first appearance at Miller Park as a Brewers affiliate on April 24, 2009, a 5-3 victory over the Peoria Chiefs. This will be the Club's seventh game in Milwaukee as a Brewers affiliate and the first since they defeated the Snappers, 5-1, on June 19, 2015.

Other former Brewers who have played in the Timber Rattlers' past games at Miller Park include Khris Davis, Scooter Gennett, Jim Henderson and Wily Peralta. Notable opposing players who have appeared in the contests include Mike Trout and Randal Grichuk.

Tickets will only be available on the Field Level and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT on Friday, February 22. Field Diamond and Field Diamond Platinum tickets will be $15; all other Field Level tickets will be $10.

The Timber Rattlers have been a Minor League affiliate of the Brewers since the 2009 season.

