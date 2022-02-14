Timber Rattlers Radio Home Stays on WNAM

February 14, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have signed a deal to keep AM1280 WNAM as their radio home for the next six seasons. The upcoming season will be the thirteenth season of Timber Rattlers broadcasts on the Fox Cities-based Cumulus station.

"WNAM has been a great home for Timber Rattlers baseball for well over ten years and we are excited to see that continue," said Timber Rattlers President and CEO, Rob Zerjav. "Their radio group has been a pleasure to work with and the strength of their radio signal allows fans from anywhere in Northeastern Wisconsin to tune in and listen."

All regular season games - and any possible playoff games - can be heard on AM1280, WNAM during 2022. Radio broadcasts will start with the pregame show twenty minutes before the first pitch. If you are not near a radio or outside the extensive WNAM listening area, the radio broadcast can also be heard on the TuneIn radio app. Chris Mehring returns to the broadcast booth this season. Mehring has been announcing Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball since 2000.

"Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh is proud to be the radio home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball for the 2022 season and beyond," said John Rowe, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh. "Our partnership began in 2009 and continues to flourish by thrilling audiences with the area's hottest spectator event!"

"We're thrilled to continue the partnership between two northeast Wisconsin institutions - the Timber Rattlers and 1280 WNAM," added Brian Davis, Operations Manager, Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh. "It's great to know that when WNAM celebrates its' 75th birthday in May, it'll be with the sound of Rattler baseball coming out of the speakers."

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets for individual games in 2022 go on sale Saturday, March 12 at 10:00am.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 14, 2022

Timber Rattlers Radio Home Stays on WNAM - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.