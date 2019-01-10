Timber Rattlers Offer Valentine's Day Deliveries from Fang to Your Child

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers mascot Fang is ready to deliver a special Timber Rattlers-themed Valentine's Day package to your child this year! He will be out and about the area on Thursday, February 14 between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

If you order a Lil' Rattler Valentine Package from the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office, Fang will bring your child a Valentine treat and a 2019 Kids' Crew Membership! The Timber Rattlers Kids' Crew is presented by Funset Boulevard and Jack's Pizza.

The Kids' Crew membership includes:

- Official Kids' Crew T-Shirt

- Official Kids' Crew Baseball

- Official Kids' Crew Drawstring Backpack

- Membership Card with Lanyard

- 15% Discount in the Snake Pit Team Store

- Ten reserved Seat Vouchers Good for Free Admission to all Sunday Home Games this season

- An exclusive in-season lunch party with Timber Rattlers Players

The Lil' Rattler Valentine Package is available for $45. The delivery area is from Green Bay in the north to Oshkosh in the south. HURRY! There are a limited number of deliveries.

Contact the Neuroscience Group Field Box Office in person or by calling 800-WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152 to make your reservation. The deadline to order is Tuesday, February 5 at 4:00pm.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2019 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 4. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 will go on sale on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00am.

