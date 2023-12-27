Timber Rattlers Hot Stove Banquet on January 31 with Rottino, Erickson, & Zerjav

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will have a warm place for everyone to get ready for the baseball season on Wednesday, January 31 when they host the second annual Fox Communities Credit Union Hot Stove Banquet at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Milwaukee Brewers television analyst Vinny Rottino is the special guest with former Timber Rattlers manager Matt Erickson. The evening will start with a Happy Hour at 5:30pm.

This event, to be held in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club, is also a chance to celebrate Rob Zerjav, President, CEO, and Managing Partner of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, as the winner of Baseball America's 2023 Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year Award.

Rottino, a native of Racine and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, played against the Timber Rattlers as a member of the Beloit Snappers in 2004. He played parts of three seasons with the Brewers. Rottino also spent time with Florida, Cleveland, and the New York Mets in MLB, Orix in Japan, and Nexen in Korea. He has spent the last three seasons as a broadcaster during Brewers games on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Erickson is the winningest manager in Wisconsin Timber Rattlers history. The Appleton native was Wisconsin's hitting coach in 2009 and 2010 before taking over as the manager in 2011. The Rattlers won the Midwest League title in 2012 under Erickson's direction. Erickson spent the last two seasons on the Brewers staff at the Major League level.

Zerjav, who is from Ashwaubenon, has been involved with the Timber Rattlers since starting as an unpaid intern in 1997. He became the General Manager of the team in 2002 and managing partner of Third Base Ventures when the organization bought the team in 2020. The Timber Rattlers as a team and Zerjav personally have won several awards over the years, including the National Class A Freitas award in 2022 and Zerjav's Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year Award for 2023.

The gates to the stadium will open at 5:30pm for Happy Hour. Dinner is served at 6:30pm. There is an adult dinner with salad, Espresso & cocoa-rubbed pork loin with cream sauce; citrus & herb marinated flank steak with demi-glace, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and roasted root vegetables. A child's dinner of fruit cup, chicken tenders, and fries is available as an option for ages twelve and younger.

A program featuring a Q & A session with the featured guests will start at 7:00pm.

Tickets for the Hot Stove Banquet are $40 for adults and $25 for children. Tickets include admission and dinner. Fans may purchase tickets for the 2024 Hot Stove Banquet from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Box Office or online through this link at timberrattlers.com.

