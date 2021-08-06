Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights Feature Two Bobbleheads, Fang's Birthday, and a Unicorn

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons. Bobbleheads of former Timber Rattlers pitchers Brent Suter and Aaron Ashby headline a jam-packed homestand!

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10 at 7:05pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100; Fox Communities Credit Union Cash Giveaway: Fox Communities Credit Union is celebrating their relationship with Big Brothers/Big Sisters with a cash giveaway. Fans attending this game will receive an envelope as they enter the stadium. Some of the envelopes will have bills of different denominations inside. Bang for Your Buck means all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 at 7:05pm; Dinosaur Night with a Brent Suter Raptor Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Engage Orthodontics; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, WVBO, and Fleet Farm: The Raptor gets his bobblehead on Dinosaur Night. Current Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter pitched for the Timber Rattlers in 2012 and 2013 and he is immortalized in this amazing bobblehead that pays tribute to his nickname. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game receive this bobblehead courtesy of Engage Orthodontics. There will be other prehistoric surprises on Dinosaur Night, too. This is a Bark in the Park game presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO, too. Fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 at 7:05pm; Salute to Henchmen with Character Lunch Bag Giveaway presented by 4imprint; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: The little, yellow helpers will be at this game and the first 1,000 fans will receive a character lunch bag courtesy of 4imprint. All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark for only $2.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 at 7:05pm; Fang's Birthday with Pregame Mascot Kickball presented by Mathnasium; Cans for Cake Food Drive for St. Joe's Food Pantry; Boy Scout Night with Stadium Sleepover; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX Post-game Fireworks Show presented by FOX 11; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Celebrate Fang's birthday by arriving early to watch a kickball game between mascots from area companies and schools. Make sure to bring along a non-perishable food item for St. Joe's Food Pantry to receive a piece of birthday cake as part of the Cans for Cake Food Drive. There is also a FOX 11 Fireworks display after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of Supper Club Friday with 101.1 WIXX during the game. Friday night is also a Boy Scout Night. There are special ticket deals for area Boy Scout Troops featuring a night of camping out on the outfield for a sleepover after the evening's festivities.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 at 6:35pm; Unicorn Night; Girl Scout Night; North Shore Bank Family Night with 101.1 WIXX; Last Saturday Night Post-game Fireworks Display of the season presented by Tundraland; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: It's a mythical night at the stadium with an appearance by a unicorn! If you want to guarantee a meeting with the rarest of all magical beasts, use promo code 'unicorn' when ordering tickets. You will meet the unicorn for pictures, enjoy storytime and cupcakes from 3:45 to 5:00pm, guarantee that night's giveaway, and a ticket to the game for $25 + tax. Additionally, the first 500 kids to attend this game will receive a unicorn headband from North Shore Bank. Girl Scout Night means special ticket deals for area Girl Scout Troops. Plus, Ben Lancour, author of the children's book Henry and the Gym Monster, will be at the game to meet fans. Stick around after the game for the FINAL Tundraland Saturday night fireworks display of the season. Then, have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 at 1:05pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Aaron Ashby Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Unison Credit Union; Catch on the Field presented by Chick-fil-A: Aaron Ashby was a Timber Rattlers pitcher in 2018 and 2019 and made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this season. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive his bobblehead courtesy of Unison Credit Union. Speaking of the Brewers, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2021 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. Pregame Catch on the Field takes place from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

