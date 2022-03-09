Timber Rattlers Fish Fry and a Game on April 22

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are hosting the Quad Cities River Bandits and an All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry on Friday, April 22. You can enjoy both by purchasing a specialty ticket package from the Ticket Office starting on Saturday, March 12 at 11:00am.

The Fish Fry will be served buffet-style in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club from 5:00pm to 6:30pm on April 22. The buffet will include Baked Haddock, Fried Cod, and Fried Calamari with potato wedges, coleslaw, and rye bread. A fruit tray, a veggie tray, a cheese & cracker tray, a dessert platter, and two beverages (beer, soda, water, or old fashioned) are also included.

Purchase of a Fish Fry Package includes admission to the Fox Club for dinner and a box seat for the game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm. Packages are $40 and may be ordered through the team's website by using promo code "fishfry", over the phone (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Neuroscience Group Field Box Office starting Saturday, March 12 at 11:00am.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8. Game time is 6:40pm.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets for individual games during the 2022 season, including the Fish Fry Game, go on sale March 12 at 11:00am.

