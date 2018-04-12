Timber Rattlers come from behind to drop LumberKings

Clinton, IA - The Clinton LumberKings had to settle for a series split with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers after falling 6-4 on Thursday night at Ashford University Field. Dimas Ojeda's first home run of the season was not enough for the LumberKings (4-3) in the series finale.

Wisconsin (3-4) was led by their designated hitter Demi Orimoloye who came a double shy of the cycle with a 3-for-4 night at the plate that included a triple, a home run, a walk, and three RBI.

Clinton led twice during the game. The LumberKings scored first, when Dimas Ojeda slugged a three-run home run to right for his first long fly of the season.

Leading 3-0, the Timber Rattlers began to chip away. Orimoloye homered off LumberKings starter Nick Wells to leadoff the fourth and pull to within two runs. Wisconsin then tied the game in the top of the fifth on a two-out two-run double by Joantgel Segovia.

Clinton then came back in the bottom of the sixth to take their final lead of the night. Jack Larsen led the inning off against Wisconsin reliever Matt Hardy with a single. A hit batter and fly out latter and the LumberKings had runners at first and third with one out. Griefer Andrade then looped a ball into center to score Larsen from third only to see the Timber Rattlers force out the runner at second with a throw from center.

Hardy (1-0) would allow no more runs during his time out as he benefited from the

Timber Rattlers come-back effort to earn his first win of the season.

Wisconsin took the lead for good in the top of the seventh inning against reliever David Gerber. With runners at first and second and two men out Orimolye lined a two-run triple to right-centerfield to give the Timber Rattlers a 5-4 lead they would not relinquish. Gerber (1-1) then retired the side leaving Orimoloye stranded at third but would be hung with the loss when Wisconsin held up their lead.

Gilbert Lara added an opposite field home run in the top of the eighth off Sam Delaplane for insurance that would not be needed.

Gabe Freese earned his second save of the season for Wisconsin for his two innings of work in which he allowed just one runner to reach against him while striking out two.

The LumberKings will hit the road for a three-game series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Clinton will give the ball to right-hander Tommy Romero (0-1, 1.69) while the Kernels will tap lefty Bryan Sammons (0-0, 0.00) for the start. First pitch on Friday is slated for 6:35 PM with the pregame show on WCCI beginning at 6:15, Erik Oas will be on the call.

