Timber Rattlers Announce Community Spotlight Program with Bayland Buildings

May 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are proud to announce the Bayland Buildings Community Spotlight Program. This program will recognize an area charitable organization at every remaining home game during the 2021 season.

"The Timber Rattlers are excited to partner with Bayland Buildings to offer the Community Spotlight Program this season. This opportunity will allow local nonprofits a chance to educate our fans about their cause," said Dayna Baitinger, Timber Rattlers Director of Community Relations.

Each participating organization will be given a space prior to the game to display and distribute promotional literature about their organization, be recognized on the video board, and receive a 15-second public address announcement.

Groups will also receive up to twenty general admission grass seats to the game for volunteers and any other guests in their organization who would like to attend.

To apply as a participating organization in the program, please print and complete this form on the Timber Rattlers website and return it to:

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

ATTN: Community Spotlight

PO Box 7464

Appleton, WI 54913

Interested organizations may also email their completed application to dbaitinger@timberrattlers.com .

The Timber Rattlers do ask that participants in the program adhere to the following rules

Solicitation of funds will not be permitted. Your organization will be given one 6-foot table to display/hand out information. Your volunteers must stay within your designated area (6-foot table) to hand out information. Your organization may enter the ballpark starting 2 hours before the game to set up. Anyone entering the ballpark with your organization must have a ticket upon arrival (including volunteers working the table.) We will provide the volunteers tickets that will be placed at will call for pick up when they arrive. You will be allowed to hand out information for the 1.5 hours leading up to First Pitch. We ask that you please take down all materials and dispose of all garbage before you leave to enjoy the game. We take pride in the cleanliness of our ballpark and ask that you please do not leave anything behind.

Ticket packages and single-game tickets for every remaining game this season are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.