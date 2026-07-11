Tim White IGNITES the Home Crowd

Published on July 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Dru Brown connects with Time White as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers strike first with a 35-yard TD.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 10, 2026

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