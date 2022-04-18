Tim Lopes Named PCL Player of the Week

April 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes infielder/outfielder Tim Lopes has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 12-17, it was announced today by Minor League Baseball.

Lopes' output for the week was highlighted by his first career five-hit game on April 14 vs. Tacoma. Overall, he batted 12-for-23 (.522) with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over five games during the week.

In addition to leading the league in batting average and hits over the last week, Lopes also ranked tops in the circuit in total bases (21), while coming in third in on-base percentage (.520), on-base plus slugging (1.424), runs scored (8) and fourth in slugging percentage (.913).

Lopes raised his season average from .188 to .385 during the week and is currently tied for sixth in the PCL in batting average along with Reno's Stone Garrett. He is the first Isotopes batter to win league Player of the Week since Taylor Motter last July 26-Aug. 1.

With the first homestand of 2022 complete, Lopes and his teammates head to Round Rock, Texas to begin a six-game series against the Express (AAA Rangers) tomorrow. First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 6:05 PM MT (7:05 CT).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.