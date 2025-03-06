Tim Howard's Birthday!? Time to Celebrate a Legend
March 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
#goalkeepersaves
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2025
- Pascal Jansen: "It's Going to be a Big Night." - New York City FC
- 100 Days out to FIFA Club World Cup 2025™: Inter Miami CF Gear up to Debut on Intercontinental Stage - Inter Miami CF
- Ian Fray's Red Card Unanimously Rescinded After Club's Successful Appeal - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC and Chicago Stars FC Team up for Doubleheader at Historic Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to FC Tulsa - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Draw in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Halbouni scores first goal as 'Caps look ahead to second leg in Mexico - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.