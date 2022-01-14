Tigers Spring Training Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale this Saturday at 10 AM

January 14, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







DETROIT - Individual game tickets to see the Tigers at their Spring Training home in Lakeland, Florida go on sale Saturday, January 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be ordered by visiting the ticket office at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, calling 863-686-8075 or visiting www.tigers.com. For additional ticket information, special group pricing and handicap seating, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075.

This spring will mark Detroit's 86th season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2022 spring season will be the club's 57th consecutive season of playing at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

In recent years, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has undergone major renovations and ballpark enhancements for a dynamic fan experience for all ages. Images of the state-of-the-art complex can be viewed at tigers.com/springtraining.

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Friday, February 25 as the club plays host to Southeastern University. Detroit begins the home portion of its Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 26 against the Washington Nationals.

The home schedule features three visits from the Toronto Blue Jays (Saturday, March 5, Saturday, March 12 and Thursday, March 17) and two visits each from the New York Yankees (Tuesday, March 15 and Sunday, March 27), Philadelphia Phillies (Tuesday, March 8 and Friday, March 18), Pittsburgh Pirates (Wednesday, March 2 and Sunday, March 20) and Tampa Bay Rays (Thursday, March 10 and Monday, March 28).

The Washington Nationals (February 26), Atlanta Braves (February 28), St. Louis Cardinals (March 6), Baltimore Orioles (March 22), Minnesota Twins (March 24) and Boston Red Sox (March 25) will each visit Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium for one game.

Tickets for the 2022 spring exhibition season are priced at five separate levels: Grey, Navy, Orange, White and College/Exhibition.

Grey games - March 15, March 25, March 27

Navy games - March 5, March 6, March 10, March 12, March 18, March 24, March 28

Orange games - February 26, February 28, March 8, March 17, March 22

White games - March 2, March 20

College/Exhibition games - February 25

For fans planning to attend the on-sale in person, numbers will be handed out starting at 6:30 a.m. on January 15.

Full season ticket packages and flex plans on five-or-more games for the 2022 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season are on sale now at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium ticket office, via phone at (863) 686-8075, or by visiting tigers.com. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.