Tigers Bats Stay Hot in Win over Reds

(Toledo, OH) A strong start for the Detroit Tigers led them to a 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Thursday night's alternate site game at Fifth Third Field.

The Tigers struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Danny Woodrow hit a deep drive to right that went off the wall for a triple, scoring Ryan Kreidler. Detroit kept it going when Jacob Robson laced an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. The Reds tried to counter in the third, but Errol Robinson was gunned down at the plate by first baseman Eric Hasse to prevent a run.

In the bottom of the third the Tigers added a pair thanks to the center field homer off of the bat of Eric Hasse. They weren't done in the third, as Aderlin Rodriguez blasted a double off of the left field wall to score Danny Woodrow easily from third and take the 5-0 lead. The Reds got on the board in the fifth with two runs, but Miguel Del Pozo held the Reds right there.

Detroit came back with a run in the seventh inning to regain a four-run lead. Pitchers Jason Foley and Wladimir Pinto shut down the Reds over the final two innings to complete the win.

Spencer Turnbull got the start for the Tigers, pitching four and a third innings, allowing just two runs with two walks and two strikeouts. Outfielder Danny Woodrow finished the night with a pair of triples.

The Tigers will host the Reds again Friday afternoon at 2:15 p.m.

