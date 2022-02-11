Tigers and Cougars to Square off at Segra Park for the Second Time May 10

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, the Clemson University Athletics Department and the College of Charleston Athletics Department have announced that the two collegiate baseball foes will face-off on neutral ground at Segra Park Tuesday, May 10 at 7:05 pm.

This will be the second Clemson vs College of Charleston game to be played at Segra Park. The Tigers and the Cougars battled it out in the BullStreet District for the first time on March 20, 2019 in front of over 4,000 fans. The Tigers won the game 4-1 behind six scoreless innings of work from their bullpen. The May 10 game will be the second time the Tigers will play at Segra Park in 2022, following their appearance in the Battle at BullStreet game against the University of South Carolina slated for March 5.

"We're excited to add another collegiate game to our slate of events this spring," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "We always welcome the opportunity to bring more people into the BullStreet District to experience an event at Segra Park. We've had success working with both of these schools in the past and look forward to giving their fanbase in the Midlands another chance to see their teams play closer to their homes."

Tickets for the game will go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 am. Detailed tickets information, including pricing, will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

More information about the Battle of BullStreet game between Clemson and South Carolina on March 5 can be found online at BattleAtBullStreet.com. Segra Park is expected to be sold out for the game as only 1,000 tickets remain available for purchase. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and all tickets are based upon availability. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets today by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, visiting the Fireflies Ticket Office in person at Segra Park or buying them online.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets, an Atlanta Braves affiliate. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2022 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

